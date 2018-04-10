FIFA Discuss Changes to Loan Transfers As Some Clubs Increasingly Abuse Current System

FIFA could soon be regulating or even banning loans in the transfer market after holding talks with numerous footballing bodies in recent months, a move that would massively change the way modern football clubs conduct business.

Certain big clubs have long stood accused of abusing the loan system, with Chelsea having close to 40 players under contract on loan at other clubs across England and the rest of the world this season. Marco van Ginkel (main image) has spent two and a half seasons on loan at PSV Eindhoven after earlier spells with AC Milan and Stoke.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Juventus, meanwhile, has even more out on loan, with 50 players scattered elsewhere. Alberto Cerri (pictured above) joined the club in 2015 but has never played a game because of loans to Cagliari, SPAL, Pescara and Perugia during that time.

A number of clubs actively sign up as much talent as possible with the intention to loan them out and sell for profit. It conflicts with the more innocent innate purpose of loans.

A report from France Football, the same publication responsible for handing out the Ballon d'Or, has revealed that talks have brought FIFA together with the players union FIFPro, the European Association of Clubs (ECA) and the World League Forum (WLF).

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Picture: Tomas Kalas is now on his seventh loan since joining Chelsea in 2010

Former players such as Edwin van der Sar, Cafu, Marco van Basten and Zvonimir Boban have all been involved and as many as 11 points could be endorsed at a coming meeting of the FIFA executive committee. The issue of loans is perhaps the most noteworthy on the list.

FIFA may look to limit the number of professional players that can be contracted to any one club, by regulating loan transfer or even prohibiting them completely.