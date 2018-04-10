Man Utd Star Marcus Rashford Takes to Social Media to Thank Cristiano Ronaldo for Special New Gift

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford took to social media to thank Cristiano Ronaldo for the pair of Nike trainers that he sent to the 20-year-old.

Rashford was only 11 years old when Ronaldo departed Old Trafford for the Bernabeu. But the Portuguese star is clearly fond of the youngster as he gifted him a pair of special addition Nike Air Max 97 CR7, which he has created as part of his long-term partnership with the sports brand.





The England international took to social media to thank Ronaldo, posting a picture of the trainers with the caption 'Thanks for the gift!'.

Cristiano sent Rashford a pair of red Nike Air Max 97 CR7 shoes. 🔥👌 #mufc pic.twitter.com/fZMirZjCEd — Est. 1878 (@united_true) April 10, 2018

Rashford is reportedly unhappy with his current playing time at United, after missing out on a place in the starting XI for the Red Devils' derby clash with Manchester City on Saturday.

The English forward only entered the fray with eight minutes to go, as Jose Mourinho's side overturned a two goal deficit to claim victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Although the 20-year-old has made the second most appearances, behind Romelu Lukaku, for United this season, he has only started 22 of his 43 outings. And the arrival of Alexis Sanchez in January has further limited Rashford's chances of making the starting XI, reportedly leaving the forward frustrated.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Despite scoring both goals in the Manchester side's 2-1 victory over Liverpool in March, Rashford has only started once in their four fixtures since.

When Mourinho was recently questioned over his use of the Manchester born star, he said, as quoted by The Sun: "I try to give the best to him. If you go to his numbers and see how many matches he played last season and this with me, I would say he's in the top five players with matches in the two seasons.”