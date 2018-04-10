Liverpool travels to the Etihad to face Manchester City on Tuesday in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals as the team looks to advance in the competition.

In the first leg, Liverpool overwhelmed City 3-0 behind goals from Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. At home, the Reds looked unstoppable as they piled up shots and kept a steady line of defense. To advance to the quarterfinals, Jürgen Klopp's side defeated Porto 5-0 on aggregate over two legs in the round of 16.

Manchester City will look to fight elimination on Tuesday, needing at least three goals to force extra time. The City defense looked lost in the first leg and will need to clean up it act to avoid allowing an away goal to Liverpool, which would make the task even taller. Domestically, City failed to capitalize on a chance to clinch the Premier League title on Saturday, losing to rivals Manchester United 3-2.

The two sides split their meetings in the Premier League this season, with Man City beating a 10-man Liverpool 5-0 in September, while Liverpool dealt Man City its first loss of the league season with in a 4-3 thriller in January.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can watch on Fox Sports Go.