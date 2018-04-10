Report Claims Barcelona Are Willing to Pay €100m Buyout Clause to Land Rising Bundesliga Starlet

Barcelona are following RB Leipzig's 19-year-old defender Dayot Upamecano and are prepared to pay €100m to land the wonderkid this summer, according to reports.

The French Under-21 international made 12 appearances last season as his side finish as runners up in the Bundesliga. This season, however, he has become a vital member of Leipzig's back line making 23 Bundesliga appearances, as well as being a near ever present in the club's European campaign.

ROBERT MICHAEL/GettyImages

Of the five league games the starlet has missed this season, Leipzig have lost three, proving just how key Upamecano has become despite his tender years.

Still a teenager, Upamecano is rated as one of the Bundesliga's hottest prospects. Leipzig may have a job keeping hold of him for the long term however, with his €100m buyout clause apparently not a deterrent to Barcelona.





According to French news outlet Telefoot, Barcelona are closely monitoring the youngster's situation and will be willing to pay the asking price the club have set on their prize possession.

The report also claims that there is also interest from a number Europe's top clubs including Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Arsenal and AC Milan. It's looking increasingly unlikely that Leipzig will be able to keep their star youngster, however it doesn't look as though they are going to be left short-changed and it would be a world record fee for a teenager should their €100m valuation be met.

Another report from Catalan source SPORT, recently claimed Upamecano is on a three-man shortlist alongside Sevilla Clement Lenglet and Schalke 04's Thilo Kehrer as Ernesto Valderde looks to beef up his defensive options this summer.