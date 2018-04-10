Ruud Gullit Urges Former Club AC Milan to Win Coppa Italia Final to 'Spark New Cycle'

Ruud Gullit has implored his former club AC Milan to beat Juventus in the final of the Coppa Italia, in order to bring about the next cycle of success at the football club.

The Rossoneri will have their biggest game of the season on May 9 against the Bianconeri, since it looks as though their league endeavours won't amount to anything.

The club are sixth in the Serie A table and are eight points behind Lazio in third, which is surely too big a gap to make up with only seven games remaining, especially with Inter and Roma in the mix.

It's been a disappointing campaign for Milan considering how much money was spent last summer on acquiring new players, but Gullit reckons if they can deliver the Coppa Italia it will pave the way for a new era for the sleeping giants of Europe.

Speaking to Sky after being inducted into the FIGC's Hall of Fame, as quoted by Football Italia, he said: "Things have changed. The Rossoneri fans have to be patient because football is a wave, one moment you rise to the sky and the next you crash down.

"The Rossoneri projects are ambitious, but it won’t be easy to get back to dominating the world like we did.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

"Milan can win the Coppa, and new cycles need a victory, even in a tournament which isn’t very important, to gain momentum."

Gennaro Gattuso's side disappointingly dropped points against Sassuolo at the weekend in the league, and will be hoping to get back to winning ways against title contenders Napoli on Sunday.

