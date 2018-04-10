West Ham Target Borussia Dortmund Midfielder in Bid to Bolster Ranks Ahead of Next Season

West Ham are planning to offer former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa a Premier League return in a bid to bolster their attacking ranks ahead of next season.

Kagawa was last seen on these shores in 2014, following an unsuccessful two-year stint as a United player, but the 29-year-old later signed for Dortmund after initially joining the Red Devils from the Bundesliga outfit.

Duane Burleson/GettyImages

Sky Sports have reported that the Japanese international will be among West Ham United's potential transfer targets this summer.



Kagawa has struggled at Dortmund of late, making 26 appearances in all competitions this season, with many of these coming from the bench - the potential fee has been touted to be within the region of €13m (about £11.3m).

Lars Baron/GettyImages

West Ham fans have been crying out for quality in the middle of the park for some time now and Kagawa would offer a creative spark that West Ham have so dearly missed.

The Japanese attacking midfielder has registering six goals and seven assists for Dortmund this term and would no doubt enhance the threat of the West Ham's attack significantly.

With West Ham's over reliance on Marko Arnautovic becoming more and more apparent, the signing of Kagawa would go some way to lifting the creative and goalscoring burden from his shoulders.