Aubameyang Calls Wenger Criticism 'Unfair' as He Revels in Strike Partnership With 'Rival' Lacazette

Arsenal's in-form striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has called criticism of manager Arsene Wenger 'a bit unfair', while opening up about his new partnership with one-time rival Alexandre Lacazette.

The Gabon international has hit the ground running at the Emirates Stadium since his January move from Borussia Dortmund, scoring six in seven Premier League games, as well as getting an assist.

While Arsenal look destined to miss out on qualification for the Champions League through their league position, Aubameyang has asked supporters to look at recent results as a sign of improvement.

"It's a difficult question. Sometimes I think it's a bit unfair," he told Sky Sports, when asked if he understands criticism of Wenger. "We're playing better in these last games and I hope the people can see this."

The forward also addressed his new partnership with Lacazette, who is also hitting form after an injury-hit start to life in the Premier League.

Aubameyang gave up a chance for a hat-trick in the Gunners' 3-0 win over Stoke at the start of April in order to allow Lacazette take the penalty and the pair seem to be forming a burgeoning relationship on the pitch.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Aubameyang continued: "I hope we will have the opportunity to play together - it's something I said when I first arrived that I hoped to play with him.

"We have different styles, but I think they're styles that complement each other - he's a very good player and a very kind person.

"We were once rivals in our days in France, but we're now friends and I hope we can play well together and score lots of goals."

While Aubameyang may feel criticism of Wenger is unfair, the fans may only accept this season as acceptable if the Gunners can win the Europa League and gain a place in next season's Champions League.





They travel to CSKA Moscow with a commanding 4-1 lead for the second leg of the quarter final on Thursday.