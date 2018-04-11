Finally! The Mystery Behind the Holes in Kyle Walker's Socks Has Been Answered

Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker has caused confusion for City fans throughout this season, but their questions have finally been answered.

Is it something to do with the former Spurs man's style of play? Maybe the way Guardiola uses him in his system is sparking confusion from fans?

No. The controversy is centred around the way the right back has been wearing his socks.

Walker, who arrived at City for £50m from Spurs last summer, has been wearing his socks with several small circles cut out of the backs of them.

Several City fans have posted their confusion on Twitter, wanting answers for the reasons behind Walker's bizarre fashion choice.

@SkySports @GaryNeviIIe2

What does Kyle Walker do to his socks before the start of ever game? Why does he make holes in his socks? pic.twitter.com/Uzp1VuikRm — SnarlingBloom50 (@SnarlingBloom50) February 25, 2018

@ManCity can you answer me this please. Why does Kyle Walker wear different socks to the rest of the team? Are they some kind of pressure sock for his calfs? — Simon Leary (@Quak3r72) March 12, 2018

Why does Kyle Walker have holes cut up the back of his socks? — Mark Brown (@biffspark) January 28, 2018

Has Kyle Walker got holes in his socks? Or if not what is it .... pic.twitter.com/qyIc2ZgfrA — Jack Dearden (@TheJackDearden) November 26, 2017

The way Kyle Walker is wearing his socks, is everything that is wrong with modern football for me 😂 — Andy Gillespie (@grantkirkham) February 3, 2018

City fans will now be able to sleep at night, as the Mirror have revealed the reason for the holes in Walker's socks.

All the sock conspiracy theorists (we're sure there are many) out there will be disappointed to hear that there's quite a logical and practical reason for the mystery holes.

With players bulking up physically and modern socks getting tighter, bulging calf muscles have become an injury concern in the modern game.

West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku has also been photographed with holes cut out of the backs of his socks. Over in Spain, Valencia's Ezequiel Garay was recently ordered off the pitch by the referee to get new socks!

The holes are meant to relieve tension in the calf muscles, preventing players from having pain during the latter stages of games.

You can to see this trend from the flashy number seven with the fluorescent orange boots in your Sunday League team any week now.