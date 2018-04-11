Finally! The Mystery Behind the Holes in Kyle Walker's Socks Has Been Answered

By 90Min
April 11, 2018

Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker has caused confusion for City fans throughout this season, but their questions have finally been answered.

Is it something to do with the former Spurs man's style of play? Maybe the way Guardiola uses him in his system is sparking confusion from fans?

No. The controversy is centred around the way the right back has been wearing his socks.

Walker, who arrived at City for £50m from Spurs last summer, has been wearing his socks with several small circles cut out of the backs of them.

Several City fans have posted their confusion on Twitter, wanting answers for the reasons behind Walker's bizarre fashion choice.

City fans will now be able to sleep at night, as the Mirror have revealed the reason for the holes in Walker's socks.

All the sock conspiracy theorists (we're sure there are many) out there will be disappointed to hear that there's quite a logical and practical reason for the mystery holes.

With players bulking up physically and modern socks getting tighter, bulging calf muscles have become an injury concern in the modern game. 

West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku has also been photographed with holes cut out of the backs of his socks. Over in Spain, Valencia's Ezequiel Garay was recently ordered off the pitch by the referee to get new socks!

The holes are meant to relieve tension in the calf muscles, preventing players from having pain during the latter stages of games.

You can to see this trend from the flashy number seven with the fluorescent orange boots in your Sunday League team any week now.

