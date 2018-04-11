Fly Me to the Moon(ich): Sevilla First Team Save 6 Stranded Fans Ahead of Flight to Germany

The Sevilla first team managed to rescue six stranded fans ahead of their trip to Bavaria for the second leg of the club's Champions League quarter final tie with Bayern Munich. German airline Lufthansa cancelled the supporters' flight as a result of a strike, but the club managed to make room on the first team plane.

Sevilla headed to Germany with the difficult task of overcoming a 2-1 deficit at the hands of Bayern. The Spanish outfit need to score at least two goals at the Allianz Arena if they have any hope of progressing through to the semi final of the Champions League - but it's never going to be easy against the German champions.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

But that didn't stop the Sevilla team from enacting a bit of heroism prior to their trip to Munich airport. Seemingly stumbling across the six fans out of nowhere, AS claim that the club offered to give the fans a lift on the first team plane rather than leaving them stranded in Seville.

Finding room seemed to prove a risky task; it appears that Jesus Navas was piloting. To be fair to him, he does have plenty of experience with wings... *ba dum tss*

Joking aside, that was a grand gesture from the club. Those six fans will likely make little difference in the 75,000 capacity Allianz Arena, but it's the little things that make all the difference.

The fans in question will have gone from possibly the worst mood possible - being told that the flight you've already paid for is cancelled, and that you won't be able to use (presumably expensive) ticket that you've bought for the match - to literally having their week made by Vincenzo Montella and his band of merry men.

If a team have ever deserved to pull off a rather unlikely aggregate deficit...