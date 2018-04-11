'Future Captain': Twitter Reacts as Liverpool Midfielder Gifts Shirt to Fan After Famous UCL Win

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is rapidly becoming a fans' favourite at Liverpool, following his £35m move from Arsenal.

The midfielder scored in Liverpool's 2-1 victory against Manchester City on Wednesday evening and impressed supporters with his actions both on and off the pitch.

At the end of the game, after Liverpool players had finished celebrating with their fans, the former Arsenal man stayed and approached the fans - despite the best efforts of City stewards to stop him - and gave his shirt to a young fan before pumping both fists in the air, which was greeted by a roar from the visiting supporters.

The greatest video you will watch, and the greatest away end I’ve ever been in. UP THE REDS.🔴🏆 pic.twitter.com/nPJOVFWQ4C — Oliver Bond (@Oliver__Bond) April 10, 2018

His work both on and off the pitch last night demonstrate his fantastic attitude towards fans, which has also been widely recognised by Liverpool fans on Twitter.

Some have even tipped the 24-year-old to be a future Liverpool captain, with others labelling the star as a cult hero at Anfield, despite having only joined the club this season.

Below is a sample of exactly what Oxlade-Chamberlain's attitude means to Liverpool fans, on what was one of the best nights the football club has enjoyed for several years.

Ox future Liverpool captain — Liverpool GFN (@LiverpoolGFN) April 10, 2018

U gotta love the ox — David Connolly (@DavidCo30149937) April 10, 2018

That makes me love @Alex_OxChambo even more. Amazing scenes. — David Gibb (@GIBBY316) April 10, 2018

@Alex_OxChambo take a bow. In hardly no time at all you've become a cult hero at Liverpool. Great player and more importantly you seem a top guy!! That reaction at the end shows what it means yo you. That's why you'll be loved at @LFC — Nathan Griffiths (@1ngriff) April 10, 2018

Liverpool are in the draw for the semi finals of the UEFA Champions League, which will take place on Saturday. They have already been joined by AS Roma, who produced a stunning comeback to knock Spanish giants Barcelona out of the competition.



