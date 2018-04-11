'It's a Good Song!': Liverpool Star Leaves Fans in Hysterics During UCL Post Match Interview

Mohamed Salah helped fire Liverpool into their first Champions League semi final since 2010, and he also left Liverpool fans laughing after his comments during an interview.

The Reds impressively went into the second leg with a three goal advantage over Man City, and knew that Pep Guardiola's men would have to be on song if they were to progress to the next round.

Gabriel Jesus fired the Citizens ahead after just two minutes, to put Liverpool fans on edge. However, goals from Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino put Jurgen Klopp's side 2-1 ahead on the night and 5-1 up on aggregate.



Salah Loving the fans not listning to the interview. Priceless #lfc pic.twitter.com/11U08rCaEt — @Tyndall76 (@kenneth_tyndall) April 10, 2018

Salah has now been directly involved in 50 goals - scoring 39 & assisting 11 - during his maiden year at Anfield and has quickly become one of Europe's most potent attackers this season.

The 25-year-old produced a cool finish when his team needed him most, settling the nerves for both Liverpool fans and players.



After the match, Salah conducted an interview with BT Sport alongside teammate James Milner and there was one amusing moment when the Egyptian forward got a little distracted by the Liverpool supporters.



While the Reds fans were chanting his name, Salah was asked: “It’s a big statement by Liverpool - into the last four for the first time in 10 years.”

And the Egyptian was clearly distracted as he responded by saying: "Yeah, it’s a good song, I like it!”