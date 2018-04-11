Leicester Reportedly Set to Lose Talented Young Defender as Dutch Clubs Monitor Contract Situation

Leicester City are set to lose promising youngster Darnell Johnson on a free transfer this summer, after he failed to pen a new deal.

The Leicester Mercury has reported that the defender, who came through the youth ranks at the King Power Stadium, will almost certainly leave the Foxes when his current contract expires on 1st July.

Johnson is a highly rated product of the club's academy, but has been deployed at right back for Leicester's Under-23s team so far this season.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

With the 19-year-old's preferred position being at centre back, however, he has mulled over his future in the Midlands and seems ready to chance his hand at regular first-team football elsewhere.

Dutch clubs NEC Breda and Ajax are believed to be monitoring his situation in the event that they can prise Johnson away from Leicester for a small compensation fee - that cash coming as part of a FIFA rule that stipulates parent clubs must be given something towards the development cost of their young stars.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Johnson played for Leicester's reserve side in Tuesday's Premier League youth clash with Wolves - taking his number of appearances for the club's Under-23s to 17 for the 2017/18 campaign.

(You may also be interested in Agent of Ukrainian Starlet Claims Leicester City & Inter Lead Chase for Young Shot Stopper)



He is yet to make his senior bow for the club, but did play for Leicester in the Checkatrade Trophy contest against Morecambe on 7th November last year - a match that the Foxes lost 6-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Johnson played at left back in that encounter as he continued to be shunted around the defence and, while his versatility would prove a useful asset for any team wishing to sign him, his preference to play in the heart of any backline will need to be made a necessity by any would-be suitor.

Johnson, who has also been deployed as a defensive midfielder at times this term, has four Under-20 caps for England.

