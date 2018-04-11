Lionel Messi & Andres Iniesta Make UEFA Champions League History Despite Harrowing Loss to Roma

On a night otherwise filled with despair, there was one small glimmer of a silver lining for Barcelona, as Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta became the first two players to play 100 Champions League games together.

Incidentally, on the way to setting this record, the duo overtook their former Barcelona colleagues Carlos Puyol and Xavi Hernandez, who had previously played in Europe's premier competition 96 times together.

Notwithstanding the historic occasion, the veteran pair were unable to mark the day with progression to the semi finals, surrendering a 4-1 lead from the first leg with Roma at the Nou Camp by letting in three goals without reply at the Stadio Olimpico.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Spaniards were simply outplayed and overpowered by a determined Roma side, with goals from Edin Dzeko (a constant thorn in the side of Gerard Pique) and Daniele De Rossi preceding Kostas Manolas' dramatic winner in the 82nd minute.

With the inevitable backlash still in full swing, there has already been dissenting words from club president Josep Maria Bartameu regarding the incumbent manager Ernesto Valverde, with Bartameu reportedly declaring: "This team are always prepared to win on all fronts, be it with Ernesto Valverde or another coach.

Indeed, one of the record breakers himself, Andres Iniesta, has also conceded the fact that this ignomious defeat could realistically represent his last showing in the competition, alluding to the possibility that his tenure at the club could be coming to a close, despite his life-long contract.

While the fact that this was the game that resulted in this record being set, it shouldn't overshadow the impact that Messi and Iniesta have had on the competition, and the glory and wonder they have brought it throughout the 99 other times they have taken to the field together.

