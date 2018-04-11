Juventus will travel to Spain on Wednesday with plenty of work needed to overcome Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

In the first leg in Turin, Real Madrid dominated 3-0 behind goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo. Ronaldo put in arguably the best goal of his career, a spectacular overhead kick dispatched into the top corner. Madrid has been in excellent form lately behind Ronaldo's hot streak and is peaking at the right time as it looks to win a third straight Champions League title.

Juventus will need a spectacular performance in order to advance to the semifinals as Massimilano Allegri's side conceded three away goals to the Spanish giant. To make matters worse, Juventus will be without star forward Paulo Dybala, who picked up two yellow cards in the first leg.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.