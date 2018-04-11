Trendsetters: 18 of the Most Unique Boots Seen in the Premier League This Season

Nike this, adidas that, a few sightings of Puma littered here and there; the Premier League contains an abundance of players rocking the same brand of boots and boot deals. It's all a bit boring for the footwear connoisseurs among us.





However, some players enjoy breaking the mould, expressing themselves through their unconventional but unique choice of footwear. For a select few of us who obsess over that sort of thing, it can be a source of great entertainment to see which flashy pair each player decides to take to the field come the weekend.





With that in mind, here are a handful of players who have graced the Premier League this season with their distinctive choice of boot...

Sofiane Boufal - Nike Mercurial Vapor XI



Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Back in October, Sofiane Boufal set St Mary's alight with a wonderful solo goal whilst wearing his customised Mercurial Vapors. The Moroccon looks to have slightly blacked the popular model out somewhat, creating a boot almost as - if not more - aesthetically pleasing as his wonder goal.

Wilfried Bony - Nike Mercurial Vapor IX

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Swans' Ivorian hitman took to the bet365 Stadium turf in boots similar to Sofiane Boufal's above. Bony appears to have blacked out his Nikes around the back, choosing to leave a bit of shine around the front to catch the eye.

Vincent Kompany - adidas ACE 16.1

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The Manchester City captain had a pop at adidas for discontinuing their ACE model back in August, but luckily for the Belgian, he seems to have kept his original pair in good nick.

Annoying situation. Great defenders' boot being discontinued by @adidas . Don't change good product. Keep them coming. pic.twitter.com/OmrfIwKbL5 — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) August 2, 2017

Eden Hazard - Nike Mercurial Vapor Flyknit Ultra

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

After Nike picked up on the fact that Eden Hazard had worn their Mercurial brand throughout his whole career, the sportswear giants created a boot just for the former Lille man. The Belgian shone for Chelsea in his personal footwear, but has since switched to the brand's latest release.

Yohan Cabaye - adidas Copa Mundial

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

After his contract with New Balance ended, the Eagles' number seven decided to lace up in a pair of true classics: the adidas Copa Mundial. Cabaye has continued to don the brand's boots this season, currently playing in the popular Nemeziz range worn by Roberto Firmino.

Danny Rose - Nike Magista Obra

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Surprisingly, Spurs full back Danny Rose has decided to continue wearing the first generation Magista throughout this season. The boots are from Nike's 'Radiant Reveal' pack released in March 2016, and they certainly seem to have caught Rose's eye as well as ours.

Reiss Nelson/Josh King - adidas Glitch Series

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Both Reiss Nelson and Josh King have been seen wearing adidas' range of 'Glitch' boots - in which the player has one inner shoe as well as an outer skin in order to allow customisation.

The boot was originally handed to an exclusive group of academy players, but it seems to be catching on in the senior game.

Oumar Niasse - Nike Hypervenom x EA Sports

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

EA Sports and Nike teamed up to release a commemorative boot to celebrate the release of FIFA 18, and it certainly caught the eye of Everton' Oumar Niasse. The Senegalese is one of the only players in world football to have worn the release.

Jamie Vardy - Nike Mercurial CR7 Superfly

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

After the England striker supposedly broke his boots in January against Everton, Nike offered him a new range, one that Vardy was not a fan of. In response to that, Leicester's number nine opted for a white CR7 version of the Mercurial, and has been in blistering form ever since.

Bakary Sako - Nike Mercurial Superfly V

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Before he broke his ankle against West Ham, Crystal Palace forward Bakary Sako had been in excellent form in his customised gold version of the well known Nike Mercurial Superfly.

Absolute Legend. Bakary Sako of Crystal Palace with the coolest boots you will ever see #dbz pic.twitter.com/A0MsYhxGP4 — Prince🇮🇪 (@PrinceePathan) September 23, 2017

The Malian is no stranger to eccentric footwear however, as he has a vast array of flamboyant boots at home.

Daniel Sturridge - Nike Hypervenom

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Despite many, many more ranges of the Hypervenom boot being released since, West Brom striker Daniel Sturridge continues to wear Nike's 2014 'Total Crimson' colourway having donned them during the World Cup in Brazil.

Antonio Rüdiger - Nike Tiempo Legend Air Max

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The German announced his arrival in England by debuting a pair of limited edition Tiempos from Nike's Air Max icons collection, inspired by the Air Max 1. Although he couldn't help the Blues to victory against Burnley, Rudiger looked stylish in defeat.

Jesé - Nike Magista Obra II & Nike Mercurial Superfly V

David Rogers/GettyImages

The Spaniard hasn't done much at Stoke since signing on loan from PSG, but his choice of footwear has caught the eye on more than one occasion. Jese has been seen in blackout versions of both the Magista and the Mercurial boot from Nike.

Harry Kane - Nike Hypervenom 3 Kane 100

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

After bagging his 100th Premier League goal late on against Liverpool, Nike commemorated Harry Kane's achievement by releasing a commemorative boot just for the Spurs talisman. Tottenham's number 10 wore the boots just once in the North London Derby, and guess what? He scored - surprise, surprise.

Sergio Agüero - PUMA One 17.1

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

When Sergio Aguero broke Eric Brook's 78-year-old City goalscoring record against Napoli with his 178th strike for the club, PUMA had something special lined up. The Argentine appeared against Arsenal in a gold version of his trusty PUMA One boots to commemorate the feat.

Lys Mousset - Nike Mercurial Vapor XV R9

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Bournemouth's French forward got himself on the scoresheet against Crystal Palace whilst rocking a pair of limited edition Mercurial Vapors, launched to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the original boot inspired by Ronaldo.

Luka Milivojević - adidas F50 Adizero

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The Crystal Palace captain has been seen wearing the discontinued version of the adidas F50 boot since arriving in England from Olympiakos last year.

🔥 Next up in the "My Boots" series is Luka, AKA #ManLikeSerbia 🇷🇸 and he needs your help!! 👟 pic.twitter.com/4t21jzWYFU — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 3, 2018

Milivojevic has bossed the midfield for the Eagles and the Serbian national team wearing one of any three colourways he has managed to hold onto.

Wayne Rooney - Nike T90 Laser Collection & Nike Hypervenom

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

After his international retirement and move out of the Old Trafford limelight, Wayne Rooney's marketability with Nike seems to have faded.

Whilst this may have made his wallet a little bit lighter (it's still pretty heavy), the Everton striker has taken his time in the footballing shadows to dust off a few pairs of T90s to take the Premier League turfs all over the country.

He may not be the player he used to be, but Rooney has given us all a little nostalgia whilst wearing the boot originally released back in 2008, as well as a blue version of the more recent T90 Laser IV and a first generation Hypervenom.