'Worst Fans in England': Rival Supporters Mock Manchester City for 'Embarrassing' Pre-Match Gimmicks

Manchester City have been widely mocked by rival fans on Twitter for their 'embarrassing' pre-match antics ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg against Liverpool on Tuesday evening.

As the City coach arrived at the Etihad Stadium, City blasted music from the PA system and announced each player's name as they stepped off the coach. Pretty cringeworthy stuff.

Many fans have suggested that this was an attempt to drown out the atmosphere generated by the Liverpool fans, who were buoyant as their team romped to a 5-1 aggregate victory over the two legs.

Of course, these sort of pre-match gimmicks sparked a reaction from rival fans on Twitter, with one Manchester United fan even joking that he would rather have bottles thrown at him than be a player stepping off the Man City coach.

Here's a selection of some of the best Twitter reactions after videos were shared on the social network.

Here was me thinking the Harry Kane goal plea was the most embarrassing thing I’d see this week — Vicki Smyth (@vickisloane) April 10, 2018

This is Embarrassing

Would rather have bottles thrown at mepic.twitter.com/gKX5hqmIGS — UtdHQ_ (@UtdHQ_) April 10, 2018

Hahaha! How embarrassing is this?! Proper City! 😂🙈 pic.twitter.com/VOEydY5Y0Q — United Xtra (@utdxtra) April 10, 2018

EMBARRASSING. Worst Fans in England. Announcer then let's make some noise 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cIblsxztDE — Danny Norris (@Head4bread3) April 10, 2018

The 'atmosphere' generated by Manchester City did nothing for their team however, as Liverpool were 2-1 victors on the night to seal a 5-1 aggregate victory and advance to the semi finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The Reds are now in the semi final draw, which will take place on Friday. The remaining two quarter final ties are set to be played this evening.