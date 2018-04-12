'On Another Planet': Former Liverpool Midfielder Claims Reds Are Better After Selling Star Man

Former Liverpool midfielder Paul Ince believes the Reds have become a better side since selling Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona back in January.

Jurgen Klopp's side overcame Manchester City 2-1 on Wednesday to qualify for the semi finals of the Champions League, winning 5-1 on aggregate, and will discover their next opponents in the draw on Friday.

While Coutinho was undoubtedly one of Liverpool's best players during his time at Anfield, Ince believes they are more balanced than they were previously when the Brazil international played for the Merseyside outfit.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

He told Paddy Power, as quoted by the Mirror: “When you look at Liverpool’s recent performances, they’re on another planet to the rest of the league in terms of balance and having the right mix in the team.





“The amazing thing is, that’s is all of the back of Philippe Coutinho leaving. Everyone thought that when he left that it would weaken Liverpool – but it’s actually strengthened them!





“That’s because they were probably too reliant on the Brazilian. Everything had to go through him. With him out of the picture, other people have stepped up and not just Mo Salah.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all have showed they’re not in Coutinho’s shadow.

“It’s much more of a team effort now, rather than it being all about one player. Yes, Salah is the standout man and that’s obvious, but every one of them puts a shift in.”

Liverpool are the only English team left in the Champions League and face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.