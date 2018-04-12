Atleti Midfielder Koke Admits Club Will 'Lose Their Emblem' When Fernando Torres Leaves

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke believes the club will lose their 'emblem' when Fernando Torres leaves the club at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old announced on Monday that he would not be extending his stay at the Wanda Metropolitano, and will bring to an end his three year second stint at the club.

Over the course of his two spells in Madrid, Torres has made 393 appearances and scored 126 goals and is considered a club legend by fans.

His announcement on Monday was greeted by great sadness, which is an emotion felt by his teammates as well as those who watch on from the stands.

Koke reckons his departure will be significant in terms of the club's identity. He said, as quoted by Marca: "It's a shame that he can't end his career at Atletico. He's our emblem, he has always given his all for the club.

"He has the strength to keep on playing and we have to respect his decision. He's a very important person at Atletico and we have to support him and hopefully he can win a title his Atletico."

El club homenajeará a Fernando @Torres en el último partido de la temporada en el Wanda @Metropolitano https://t.co/GNmzZWwzZn pic.twitter.com/wB9SQkCanE — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) April 9, 2018

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the club's return leg in the Europa League against Sporting CP, club captain Gabi added: "We all know the importance he's had and he is an icon for everyone, but it is too early to pay homage.

"I am convinced that his best at Atletico is to come, but until that day we're going to fight together to give him the send off he deserves."

Atleti are likely too far off the pace now to challenge Barcelona for the domestic league title, and so Europa glory is sure to be the main focus.

Gabi added: "It would be important for everyone that Fernando wins, but that title would be the icing on the cake."