Barcelona Reach Agreement With City Council on Go-Ahead Over 'Espai Barça' Redevelopment Project

Barcelona have officially reached an agreement reached with Barcelona City Council over the eagerly anticipated 'Espai Barça' project that will redevelop the existing Camp Nou and transform the surrounding Les Corts neighbourhood.





The project has been on the cards for several years and, as Catalan publication Sport now reports, the agreement between the club and the city is expected to be formally approved at the next council meeting later this month.

The Camp Nou will be getting a facelift in the #EspaiBarça project #FCBLive pic.twitter.com/5ooi4H3qmN — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 26, 2015

'Espai Barça' will see a new Camp Nou remain the biggest stadium in Europe with a capacity in excess of 100,000. A roof will be added so that all inside the €360m venue are sheltered from the elements, while there will be new services and 'excellent views from any seat'.

If work begins as hoped in summer, the club estimates the stadium will be completed by 2022.

Elsewhere on the site, the 'Espai Barça' project will see a new €90m Palau Blaugrana, the indoor arena that is home to the club's basketball, handball, roller hockey and futsal teams. It will hold 12,000 people for sporting events and up to 12,500 for other events.

'Espai Barça' will also be home to various offices, restaurants and other services.

Work on the Estadi Johan Cruyff, 8.5km away, has already been ongoing and is expected to be completed this year, with the 6,000 seat venue to host Barcelona B, Barcelona Femeni and UEFA Youth League games for the junior team.