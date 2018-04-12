Borussia Dortmund's Keeper Hits Out at Team's 'Individual Interests' Preventing Season Success

Borussia Dortmund's veteran goal keeper Roman Weidenfeller has hit out at his team over their lack of success this season, claiming that a lack of team cohesion in the squad has proved pivotal in their underwhelming campaign.

In an interview with German outlet Kicker, via ESPN, the 37-year-old pulled no punches in his assessment of BVB's season, which has seen the club fall 21 points behind newly crowned champions Bayern Munich.





Weidenfeller said: "At no point this season, the squad was able to work with full focus.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

"There were too many things to discuss and come to terms with in the dressing room. And this cost us a lot of crucial time. We must be critical of ourselves, question whether we've given it our all for squad and club all the time





"Maybe we are talking about a problem of an entire generation and about the mistaken belief that sometimes [giving] 50 percent is enough. But the reasons for that certainly are complex."





It has certainly been a season of unrest for BVB, with manager Peter Bosz being sacked just seven months into his reign at the club. Star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also left the club in the January transfer to join Arsenal, as the club continued to unravel behind the scenes and struggle on the pitch.

Meanwhile, West Ham United are believed to be chasing BVB midfielder Shinji Kagawa, who previously played for Manchester United. The 29-year-old has struggled for game time this season, and could well look for an escape route to reignite his career.





The Hammers now look likely to survive the relegation drop, but will need to bolster their ranks ahead of next season.