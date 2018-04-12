Jupp Heynckes Backs Bayern for UCL Glory & Claims He's Not Fussy Over Semi Final Opponents

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes has claimed that his side posses the "ambition and the motivation" to go all the way in the Champions League this season, following their quarter final success against Sevilla.

After securing a 2-1 win in Andalusia last week, Heynckes' side asserted their professionalism at the Allianz Arena and held the 10 men of Sevilla to a 0-0 draw in Bavaria.

The 72-year-old has backed his side to lift the Champions League trophy this season and insists he is not fussed about who Bayern Munich could face in the semi finals.





"No coach ever has a preference. Look at what happened to Barcelona yesterday. The games will be tight," Heynckes said after the game, quoted by the Daily Mail.





"You saw yesterday in Manchester and Rome that anything can happen. You cannot underestimate any team that has qualified for a semi-final.

"Of course we are ambitious and want to reach the final.

"The semi-final games will be tough - but we have the ambition and the motivation to face up to those challenges.

"Some big teams have gone out. There are always surprises in the Champions League. I think we have a good chance. My players have big ambitions to win."

Bayern Munich will be joined by Liverpool, AS Roma and Real Madrid in the semi finals of the Champions League this season and the Bavarians are now hot favourites to win the competition.