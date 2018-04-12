Leicester Loanee Set to Start Against Arsenal in Europa League Despite Falling Out With Manager

Leicester's Ahmed Musa is expected to play for loan club CSKA Moscow against Arsenal on Thursday night, despite a reported fall out with manager Viktor Goncharenko.

The Leicester Mercury report that Musa became involved in the row with his manager after the Nigerian refused to shake his hand after being substituted recently, with the coach reportedly telling the Nigerian that he will "sit on the bench forever".

However, the Belarusian seems to have now softened his stance on the situation.

“Football is, first of all, emotions. If they are removed, it will be a robot competition," he said ahead of the club's UEFA Europa League quarter final second leg against Arsenal, as quoted by the Leicester Mercury. “We talked with Musa yesterday, there are no questions left.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"When choosing the starting lineup, emotions will not be affected."

Goncharenko also refused the claims that the striker should face a fine because of the fall out.

“Then I should be fined, because the fight was mutual," he continued. “I repeat, in the team this happens. Sometimes you have to say something to each other and move on.

“There are no grievances and fines, we just finished and left it there."

Musa re-signed for CSKA during the January transfer window after a disappointing 18 months in England. He has impressed on his return to the Russian capital, winning the fans' player of the month award for March, despite only scoring one goal.

The 25-year-old was one of the better players for CSKA during the first leg Europa League defeat to Arsenal last week, and will hope to impress again when Arsenal visit the VEB Arena for the second leg on Thursday night.