On Loan Star Admits He's 'Ready to Quit Manchester United' After Impressive Season at Aston Villa

Manchester United's on-loan goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has admitted that he is ready to quit Manchester United this summer, as the former England U20 shot-stopper sees no way past United's current number one David de Gea.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper produced a series of vital saves in Aston Villa's 1-0 win over promotion rivals Cardiff City earlier this week. The Englishman now hopes his impressive performances can help Villa gain promotion back to the Premier League and seal him a permanent move to Villa Park in the summer.

Man United keeper Sam Johnstone eyeing Old Trafford exit | @JamesNursey https://t.co/rO5bUDCKbc pic.twitter.com/hXT9GQ8U5A — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) April 12, 2018

Johnstone, who initially joined Villa on loan in January of 2017 and has since represented Villa on 61 occasions, has been at Old Trafford since the age of 10 but is yet to make his first team debut reveals he thinks de Gea is 'untouchable'.

According to the Mirror, he said: “He is the best goalkeeper in the world. At United I would watch him every day. He’s not much older than me but you just pick things up from him.

"He’s very calm – that’s the one thing I’ve taken from him. But obviously his biggest quality is his shot-stopping which is unbelievable.

The 25 year-old shot-stopper revealed that he is enjoying playing every week, and hopes Villa's stay out of England's top flight is ended this year as the Englishman hinted at his desire to stay at Villa Park beyond this season.

“It’s very tough anyway to break in at a club like Man Utd. I’ve been there since I was 10 years old but I was happy to play last year for Villa and get a full season this year. I’m enjoying playing football, I’m 25 now and you want to play every week.





"At Man Utd you are probably not going to play every week. I only have a year left on my contract. Hopefully I will do my job properly, help the club get promoted and see what happens."

Aston Villa, who sit fourth in the Championship standings and five points from the automatic promotion places, return to Championship action on Friday in a crucial home match against Leeds United as their hunt for an automatic promotion place continues.