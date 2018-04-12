REVEALED: Reason Why Jurgen Klopp Agreed to Allow Philippe Coutinho to Leave Liverpool in January

Liverpool reportedly agreed to sanction Philippe Coutinho's move to Barcelona in January due to Jurgen Klopp's belief that his side had become too predictable and one dimensional with his presence in the starting lineup.

The Brazilian was undoubtedly the Reds' star man prior to his mammoth £142m transfer to Camp Nou, however Liverpool have gone from strength to strength without Coutinho as Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Coutinho's Brazilian compatriot Roberto Firmino have all struck gold in the forward line.

The 25-year-old had cited his ambitions of silverware and childhood dreams for pushing through his move to Barcelona, but whilst a cup-tied Coutinho was left to sit in the stands and watch on as the Blaugrana were spectacularly dumped out of the Champions League by Roma, Liverpool steamrolled their way to the semi-finals following a 5-1 aggregate victory over Manchester City.





And Liverpool supporters were quick to let the Brazilian know what could of been had he stayed on Merseyside.

Wonder if Coutinho regrets not even giving Liverpool another six months and being part of what they are doing in the Champions League. They’ve moved on superbly without him and will be even better with Naby Keita next season. — Darren Lewis (@MirrorDarren) April 11, 2018





Yet, whilst Liverpool had battled to keep hold of their midfield maestro, the Liverpool Echo report that Klopp's gamble to not seek a replacement for Coutinho was in fact a calculated and well thought out move which has since eradicated all worries of what the Reds could have stood to lose.

Klopp, however, was not privy to such fears as he was aware that his squad were too dependent on Coutinho to conjure up a piece of magic, so much so that he foresaw his team sharing responsibility in his absence and as such becoming an unpredictable force.

The fear of failing to finish in the top four in the Premier League and progressing into the final stages of the European Cup have been quashed as Liverpool's form following Coutinho's sale has been nothing short of spectacular.

Liverpool's manager is proving his calculated moves in the transfer window should not be questioned and as for Coutinho, he may have left the juggernaut all too soon.