'Serious' Usain Bolt Prepares for 2nd Dortmund Trial As Quest to Become Pro Footballer Continues

Athletics legend Usain Bolt is set to have a second training spell with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, as he continues his quest to become a professional footballer.

As reported by FourFourTwo, the world record smashing Jamaican has called time on his career as a sprinter, and is instead looking to break into professional football by impressing with highly publicised training sessions with BVB.

In an interview, the 100m world record holder said: "I'm actually going back to Dortmund in a couple of weeks, to work with them for three more weeks.

"It's a big deal - everyone feels like I'm just kidding around, just joking, but I'm serious. I need to assess myself at a better level to see what level I'm at, what I need to do and if I can. That's something I'm focused on. I'm looking forward to the challenge, because that's what I want - I want a new challenge in life"

Bolt also faced questions over the difficulties in switching from running to football, and said: "It's (football) a little bit more technical, but I've shown in my life that I've always adapted myself.

"With soccer, I played in high school a little bit - even while I was running, I played with my friends. The first trial I went to, they were very impressed.

"They didn't expect me to know so much, to understand the game. It's all about improving right now. I personally think I can do it. I'm a hard worker and I'm determined."

Meanwhile, quite possibly referring to the hoopla surrounding the club with Bolt's high profile trials, BVB's veteran keeper Roman Weidenfeller has claimed his side's season has been blighted by a lack of focus by issues off the field. His side have certainly struggled this season, and are currently 21 points behind recently crowned Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.