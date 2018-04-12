Spanish Report Claims Harry Kane Has Rejected Real Madrid in Fear of Being Overshadowed By Ronaldo

Harry Kane has reportedly rejected Real Madrid's advances for a move this summer after growing frustrated with the Spanish giants' cautious approach to negotiations and simultaneous interest in a number of other leading European forwards.

Spanish outlet Don Balon claim that Tottenham's star striker has been disillusioned by Real Madrid's failure to make good of their longstanding interest, leading him to grow 'tired' of waiting for a bid to be submitted.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The England international has repeatedly been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, where a switch which would see the 24-year-old link up with former Spurs stars Gareth Bale and Luke Modric - not to mention Madrid's star man Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, Kane is said to be threatened by the club's leading man as he holds reservations about playing in the same team as the 33-year-old and fears being overshadowed by the five time Ballon d'Or winner.

Moreover, it has been reported that the La Liga giants are weighing up their options ahead of the summer transfer window and are keeping tabs on Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski as an alternative - a decision which has unsettled Kane as he wants to be the club's sole target.

The 24-year-old has four years remaining on his current contract with Tottenham and as Real Madrid continue take their time mulling over their options, Kane subsequently looks increasingly likely to remain in north London.

Although Kane's future continues to dominate the headlines, it was his controversial goal accreditation against Stoke which has become the talking point of the week after players and pundits alike flocked to social media to take aim at the striker's move to take a goal off teammate Christian Eriksen.