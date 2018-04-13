Aston Villa Fans Give Scathing Assessment of On-Loan Midfielder After Average Season

By 90Min
April 13, 2018

Aston Villa fans haven't been very pleased with Josh Onomah's performances this season. 

The midfielder - on loan from Tottenham Hotspur - has made 32 appearances for the Championship side this season, scoring four goals and delivering one assist but leaving a lot to be desired.

While some fans just aren't impressed, others feel that he's being misused by Steve Bruce, while another section reckon he just doesn't care to play for Villa.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The 20-year-old featured for the side on Friday night for the Villans, who beat Leeds United 1-0. He was taken off for the final six minutes, with Chris Samba coming on to replace, so fans had another opportunity to have their say.

Below are some reactions from Villa fans (and one Spurs fan).

Meanwhile, Friday's victory has secured a playoff spot for Villa as they look to return to the Premier League next season after a two-year absence.

