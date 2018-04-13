Aston Villa Fans Give Scathing Assessment of On-Loan Midfielder After Average Season

Aston Villa fans haven't been very pleased with Josh Onomah's performances this season.

The midfielder - on loan from Tottenham Hotspur - has made 32 appearances for the Championship side this season, scoring four goals and delivering one assist but leaving a lot to be desired.

While some fans just aren't impressed, others feel that he's being misused by Steve Bruce, while another section reckon he just doesn't care to play for Villa.

The 20-year-old featured for the side on Friday night for the Villans, who beat Leeds United 1-0. He was taken off for the final six minutes, with Chris Samba coming on to replace, so fans had another opportunity to have their say.

Below are some reactions from Villa fans (and one Spurs fan).

I honestly feel sorry for Onomah, hasn’t once been played in his actual position and hasn’t even been that bad coming off the bench recently but is still considered to be shite by most of our fans #AVFC — Tony (@UpTheVilIa) April 10, 2018

In fact, there isn’t that much point of Onomah or Tuanzebe being at the club now.

They aren’t playing and haven’t been incorporated into the team so I’m not sure why they are still here really #avfc — Shelley (@ShelleyOzzy) April 12, 2018

I don't understand why we're taking these types of loans as Bruce can't develop the players he has now! — andy (@andy59967602) April 12, 2018

Totally agree. I said something similar to this a little while back and was told I 'clearly knew nothing about football'. Onomah has been totally naff all season barring his flukey strike against Bristol City. — Henry (@HCsafe) April 12, 2018

You’re missing the point. Johnstone is first choice and we don’t have anyone who could go in above him. Onomah is bang average and a fringe player, we have our own youngsters we could have on the bench #AVFC https://t.co/6BWljNexrY — The VILLA Bible (@VillaBible) April 11, 2018

Josh Onomah either just can't be arsed or is doing a very good impression of somebody that can't be arsed. — Graham Kingsbury (@grayjam68) April 13, 2018

Onomah no better either — Iain S avfc (@theshezza79) April 12, 2018

Josh onomah blatantly doesn't give a shit about playing for @AVFCOfficial — Smalls... (@BossLeekoid) April 13, 2018

I still don’t see what people see in Josh Onomah. He’ll come back to us and just be shipped back out. Hasn’t exactly pulled up trees at #AVFC — Mark (@markhowell88) April 13, 2018

Meanwhile, Friday's victory has secured a playoff spot for Villa as they look to return to the Premier League next season after a two-year absence.