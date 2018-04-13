Burnley vs Leicester City Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News, Prediction & More

Burnley welcome Leicester City to Turf Moor in what could be a crucial clash in deciding who will be competing in Europe next season.

The Clarets currently sit in 7th position in the Premier League, six points ahead of Leicester in 8th, but a Foxes win would reduce the deficit to just three points, and would mean that the race for Europe would be well and truly on.

Leicester have won their last two away league games, while Burnley will be looking to win five Premier League games on the bounce.

Here is everything that you need to know about the Premier League clash:

Classic Encounter

Burnley 0-1 Leicester (April 2015)

While not the highest scoring game, this was the 100th league meeting between the two sides, and the one that probably had the biggest impact on the clubs' respective seasons.

With both teams struggling in the bottom three of the Premier League, Leicester travelled to Turf Moor knowing that a third straight win would move them out of the relegation zone, while Burnley knew that a win would take them above their opponents.

And, it looked as if Burnley would take the lead in the game, when, with the score locked at 0-0, the referee awarded them a penalty in the second half. Matt Taylor stepped up, but the ball rebounded off the post.

Leicester then broke, and 59 seconds after the penalty was struck, Jamie Vardy had scrambled the ball into the back of the net to give Leicester a priceless three points.

The result left Burnley bottom of the Premier League, and gave Leicester their fourth consecutive league win, and in with a very good chance of pulling off a miraculous escape from relegation....

Key Battle

James Tarkowski vs Jamie Vardy

The England teammates will be hoping to get one over on each other when they meet on Saturday. Tarkowski has been a shining light of the impressive Burnley team this season, having established himself as a more than able replacement for Michael Keane alongside Ben Mee. He earned his first England cap when he played the full 90 minutes against Italy last month.

The player who he will have to try and keep quiet on Saturday lined up alongside him & scored England's goal in that Italy match. Jamie Vardy has had a very good season in front of goal, and currently sits fourth in the Premier League goal scoring chart, having scored 16 goals so far this season. The England striker has found the net in nine of his last 11 games in all competitions, and will be hoping to improve that record come Saturday.

Team News

The home team may be without defender Ben Mee, who missed the trip to Vicarage Road last week with a shin injury, and it is unexpected that the ex-Leicester loanee will be fit enough to face the Foxes. Another player who missed the trip to Watford and is expected to be unavailable is winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Striker Jonathan Walters is still gaining match fitness after missing the majority of the season with a knee injury, while Scott Arfield, Steven Defour and Robbie Brady remain long term absentees.

Wilfred Ndidi will serve the second of his two match suspension, after he picked up his second red card of the season against Brighton. Leicester will be down to the bare bones in the centre of midfield, with Matty James sidelined for the rest of the season with an Achilles problem.

Vicente Iborra was also forced off the field against Newcastle last week with a hamstring problem, with Puel admitting after the game that the influential midfielder could be out for the remainder of the season.

Daniel Amartey was due to return to training this week after missing the last month with a hamstring injury, but is not expected to feature, meaning that Leicester will have to hand a first first team start to academy graduate Hamza Choudhury.

Prediction

This game could be billed as the proverbial six-pointer in the race for seventh place, and a potential UEFA Europa League spot next season.

Leicester's recent record against Burnley is impressive, having only lost one of their last 12 meetings with the Clarets - a 1-0 loss at Turf Moor last season.

With both teams sitting easily in the top half of the table, it could be a very entertaining and attacking game, as both teams go for the win that will move them closer to securing 7th place at the end of the season.

Prediction: Burnley 2-2 Leicester