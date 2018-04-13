Jack Grealish Praises John Terry for His 'Professional' Attitude as Aston Villa Push for Promotion

Jack Grealish has insisted Aston Villa captain John Terry has been the catalyst to his resurgence in form this season, after Villa are on the verge of securing a playoff spot.

Villa face Leeds on Friday night knowing a victory will secure a playoff spot. It will also move them only two points behind Fulham in second place, it looks like the battle for the final automatic promotion spot in the Championship is going right down to the wire.

The Villians have been absent from the Premier League for two seasons since their abysmal 2015/16 campaign, and were in danger of free falling down the leagues after a slow start in their first season in the Championship. However since the arrival of Steve Bruce, there has been built a foundation of stability which has allowed the club to push for a top-flight return.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Grealish has enjoyed a rich vein of form in recent weeks, and speaking to the Mirror, the 22-year-old claimed Terry's arrival at Villa Park has inspired him massively.

"Me and him are always in the training ground, chatting and doing whatever, I do get on so well with JT. Everyone knows how much of a good player he has been and what he has done in the game.

Since breaking into the Villa first team in 2015, Grealish has failed to live up to the expectation with his attitude being questioned more than anything else. It seems the attitude of John Terry has taken the midfielder's game to a new level, with Terry's professionalism being remarkable despite being at the ripe old age of 37.

"When he first signed I had to pinch myself, he is so professional in everything he does and that rubs off on us young players. I will be thinking: "Do I need to be doing that?", when he is already doing it. He is always the last person there, eating properly and doing everything right," he added.