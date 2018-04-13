Jay Rodriguez Escapes FA Punishment Over 'Unproven' Racism Claims After Investigation

By 90Min
April 13, 2018

West Brom forward Jay Rodriguez has escaped FA punishment as his charge of racially abusing Gaetan Bong has been found 'not proven'.

The Baggies striker was accused of racial abuse by Bong after the pair clashed and Rodriguez appeared to hold his nose, prompting the defender to report the matter to the referee.

A personal hearing was held by an independent commission at Wembley on Wednesday, in which the player was cleared of wrongdoing as there wasn't enough evidence to support a charge of racial abuse - although the FA accepted that Bong made the accusation in 'good faith'.


Rodriguez had previously denied the allegations during an interview with the FA, insisting that he made reference to Bong's 'bad breath' but nothing else.

The incident took place during a match between West Brom and Brighton at the Hawthorns on January 13. Alan Pardew, the Baggies' manager at the time, backed Rodriguez, while the club's director of football Richard Garlick echoed his sentiments, saying that West Brom were 'fully committed to backing Jay throughout this process.'

