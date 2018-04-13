Mauricio Pochettino Admits Kane Goal Controversy 'Is Not a Big Issue' Despite Media Backlash

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that the goal awarded to Harry Kane after review from the Premier League goal accreditation appeals panel is "not a big issue".

The controversy sparked from the second goal in the club's 2-1 win over Stoke, where a Christian Eriksen free kick was whipped in and Kane looked to have left it to go straight into the net.

However, the England striker was adamant the ball came off his shoulder and after an appeal, was awarded the goal. Many people feel aggrieved by the decision because they feel that Kane is purely claiming the goal for selfish reasons in his race for the golden boot.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

He now sits just four goals behind Mohamed Salah, who is on 29 goals. Pochettino was quick to play down the importance of the issue, and as reported by the Daily Mail, he said: ''Of course after the game, Harry said, ‘I touched the ball with my right shoulder’. He told Christian.





''Harry’s a very honest person, he’s not going to lie about this situation. But it’s not a big issue, not a big deal for the team.

''I care about the goal because it provided us the three points but all that happens after is more players’ decisions or the club’s decision. I don’t care who scored the goal, I care about the three points. But that was a club decision to appeal. I wasn’t involved in this decision.

The #PL’s Goal Accreditation Appeals Panel has awarded @HKane with @SpursOfficial’s 2nd goal in their 2-1 win against Stoke



More: https://t.co/BospIMR7Mq pic.twitter.com/peDFyUF811 — Premier League Communications (@PLComms) April 11, 2018

''Of course I think and I’m sure that Harry and Christian were agreed to do this, but no one says to me what was going to happen.

''For me, it’s a deal between them and if the club believes it was right to appeal, there’s nothing to say for me.''

Tottenham are currently on an impressive run of form which has seen them all but seal their place in the top four and therefore next season's Champions League. They face a tough test against league leaders Manchester City on Saturday.