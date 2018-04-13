Real Madrid to Meet Bayern in Huge Champions League Semi Final As Liverpool Drawn With Roma

Bayern Munich now stand between Real Madrid and a fourth Champions League final in five years as Los Blancos look to become the first club since Bayern themselves in 1976, 42 long years ago, to win three consecutive European titles.





The draw was made at UEFA HQ in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday, pitting Real against the reigning German champions after overcoming Juventus in a dramatic quarter final tie. Bayern, meanwhile progressed at the expense of Sevilla in a narrow 2-1 aggregate win.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

The other semi final will see Liverpool, conquerors of Premier League rivals Manchester City, face Roma, who pulled off a stunning three-goal comeback against Barcelona. The two sides previously met in the 1984 European Cup final.

2017/18 Champions League Semi Final Draw:





Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid

Liverpool vs Roma

First legs will be played on 24/25 April, with the second legs a week later on 1/2 May.

The final will then be played in Kyiv's Olympic Stadium on Saturday 26th May.

A subsequent draw has also determined that the winner of the Bayern Munich/Real Madrid tie will be considered the 'home' team in the final.

Last season, Real became the first team in the Champions League era (since 1992) to successfully defend their title, and the first team to retain the prestigious status of European champions since AC Milan lifted back-to-back European Cups in 1989 and 1990.