Robert Lewandowski's New Agent Labels Striker 'Best in the World' As Summer Speculation Continues

Super-agent Pini Zahavi has claimed Robert Lewandowski is the "best forward in the world" ahead of what looks to be a busy summer for the Pole.

The 29-year-old is currently enjoying his eighth successive year of Bundesliga football, claiming his sixth league title last weekend during his time across Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

However, speculation surrounding the World Cup-bound frontman's future has been rife throughout this term, with Real Madrid, who are looking to rebuild following their woeful defence of the LaLiga crown this season, said to be a heavily interested party as they look to close the gap on runaway leaders Barcelona next year.

With 26 goals in the same number of German top flight outings, however, the hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu will not be the only European giant monitoring the reportedly unhappy Lewandowski.





And agent Zahavi has insisted to Polish news outlet Przeglad Sportowy that whichever side possesses the potent talisman next term will be securing, or indeed retaining, in Bayern's case, the most deadly striker on the planet.

In 2008, a volcanic ash cloud stopped Robert Lewandowski from flying to England to complete a £3m move to Blackburn. — Sport facts (@sport_factss) April 13, 2018

"I admire Lewandowski from the very moment that he signed with Borussia Dortmund", the 74-year-old Israeli said. "Even when he didn't score as many goals as now, I've always said that he's got [quality].





"He's the best forward in the world. No one is better. To score goals, you need not only skills but also an instinct. Robert's got everything. I admire him."

There is little doubting Lewandowski's figures when it comes to his goals-per-game ratio. However, a concern could be his age, with the player set to turn 30 before the start of next season, meaning any big-money, long-term deal could be seen as a risk, although, maybe, a chance worth taking.