Sports Interactive Announce New Addition to Football Manager 2018 Squad With Nintendo Release

Sports Interactive and SEGA Europe have announced the immediate release of Football Manager Touch 2018 on the Nintendo Switch as a digital download from the Nintendo eShop.

The top-line football management simulator (hence the name, yakno?) allows you to take on the role of a real-life gaffer: you decide who plays and who sits on the bench, and you’re in total control of tactics, team talks, substitutions and pitch-side instructions.

FM Touch has been fully optimised for the Switch with a bespoke user interface and a customised control system that takes full advantage of the system’s various controller input options, including support for both the touchscreen and Joy-Con controllers, giving fans a unique Football Manager experience that can be played on the move or docked at home and enjoyed on the big screen.

In addition, FM Touch on Switch will offer a fully-fledged single-player experience including the series’ acclaimed 3D Match Engine – the first time that the 3D engine has been playable on a home console.

Sports Interactive’s Studio Director Miles Jacobson said: “This is a milestone release for Football Manager. This is our first console release in a number of years but it is also our most innovative release of Football Manager Touch to date thanks to the various control methods we’ve included that gives everyone a way of playing Football Manager that suits them.”





Football Manager Touch 2018 for Switch has been co-developed by Sports Interactive and sister game development studio Hardlight (the team behind Sonic Dash and Sonic Jump).

“It’s been a huge technical achievement to bring Football Manager to the Switch but, as a studio, we’ve embraced the unique design opportunities that the console offers,” added Jacobson. "Thanks to the support we’ve had from Hardlight throughout the development process we’ve been able to create a Football Manager experience that is just as immersive and enjoyable whether you’re managing on the move during your commute or playing it on your TV.”