VIDEO: Bayo Akinfenwa Talks Being Hench With Dwayne Johnson & Gets His Own 'People's Elbow' Rating

'The Beast' Adebayo Akinfenwa might have met his match after catching up with Dwayne Johnson, star of new action blockbuster 'Rampage', after finally realising he is no longer the biggest guy in the room alongside the Hollywood actor.

Johnson's preparation for his latest movie included the incredible experience of spending time with a real silverback gorilla in Atlanta Zoo.

"Let me tell you something, brother, it was very intimidating...for him," he joked.

"It's intimidating until you realise you've got to be as calm as possible, because then you calm them down. You also realise when you get that close to them just how powerful they are, because they'll shut out your lights in a second."

The conversation also covered when Johnson, who knew he wanted to hit the gym and train from the age of 14 or 15, really embraced his size and 'henchness'.

"I realised that my size would work to my benefit once I decided to embrace who I was, and embrace that I love to live weights, I love to get after it," he said.

Image by Jamie Spencer

"Here's what happened, especially after the first couple of action movies: let's not go to the gym as much, let's lean down, slim down, so you'd be like everybody else. If you don't know any better, you buy into that s**t.

"So, finally, it took me a few years before I said, excuse my language, 'F**k that!' That doesn't work for me and I've got to be me. I've to train and embrace who I am, so that's how it came to be.

Akinfenwa even showed off a clip of his viral 'People's Elbow' celebration in honour of The Rock's signature in-ring move, getting a great 10/10 rating from the man himself.

Rampage is in cinemas now!