After a devastating Champions League loss to Roma on Tuesday, Barcelona will look to capture another La Liga title against Valencia at Camp Nou on Saturday.

With seven games remaining, Barcelona leads the league with 79 points and a +63 goal differential. Forwards Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez pace the team, scoring 29 goals and 22 goals respectively in the Spanish League. Now that Ernesto Valverde's side has been knocked out of the Champions League, they will aim to salvage their season with a La Liga title.

Valencia has also enjoyed success this season, sitting in third place on the league table with 65 points, one point ahead of giants Real Madrid. Valencia has been in terrific form, winning their past five games, including a 1-0 victory over Espanyol last week.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Saturday, April 14, 10:15 a.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV, where you can also watch SI's Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegary on SI TV's Planet Futbol. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.