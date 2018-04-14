Chelsea Break 16-Year Hoodoo With Remarkable 3-2 Comeback Win Against Southampton

Chelsea kept their top-four hopes alive with a sensational comeback win against Southampton on Saturday, scoring three times in eight minutes to steal all three points at St. Mary's.

Having gone down 2-0 through goals from Dusan Tadic and Jan Bednarek, it should have been curtains for the Blues. But Antonio Conte would throw on Olivier Giroud in place of Alvaro Morata, and the Frenchman set things in motion with a remarkable header to halve the Saints' lead.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Eden Hazard finished smartly to put Chelsea level minutes later, and Giroud would come up with the goods again, scoring the winner off his foot to hand the visiting Londoners a 3-2 win.

Given the earlier scoreline, it really should have been game over, given that the Blues hadn't come back to win from 2-0 down in a Premier League game in 16 years. That does sound a bit untrue, but the last time they actually pulled that off was in a match against Charlton Athletic under Claudio Ranieri in 2002.

2 - Chelsea have won a Premier League game from two goals down for the first time since August 2002 under Claudio Ranieri (3-2 v Charlton). Throwback. pic.twitter.com/k7HefQS0Fi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 14, 2018

The win pulled Chelsea to within seven points of fourth-placed Tottenham, but their London neighbours are yet to play.

They will be going up against Manchester City, though, something which should leave the Blues feeling hopeful, despite the Etihad outfit losing their last three games.