Eden Hazard Becomes Third Highest Goalscorer for Chelsea in Premier League After Goal at Southampton

Eden Hazard became the third highest goalscorer for Chelsea in the Premier League after scoring his side's equalising goal against Southampton during their 3-2 win over the Saints.

He overtook Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink after scoring his 69th Premier League goal of his career, and now only Frank Lampard (147) and Didier Drogba (104) have more goals than the Belgian.

69 - Eden Hazard has scored 69 @premierleague goals for Chelsea; only Frank Lampard (147) and Didier Drogba (104) have netted more for the club. Nice. pic.twitter.com/JWcdlD76UF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 14, 2018

Since his move to Chelsea in the summer of 2012, he has made 203 Premier League appearances and has won the league title twice - in the 2014/15 and the 2016/17 seasons.

His best scoring season came when they won the Premier League last season, netting 16 times in 26 games in what was his most successful season at Stamford Bridge to date.

He currently has 12 goals this season with five games remaining and he looks likely to add to his ever-growing tally of league goals.

With Chelsea being seven points behind Tottenham in fourth place, it looks unlikely Chelsea will secure a in the top four this season, but Hazard and his side will be looking to finish the season strongly as they continue to build for next season.