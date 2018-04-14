Eden Hazard Becomes Third Highest Goalscorer for Chelsea in Premier League After Goal at Southampton

By 90Min
April 14, 2018

Eden Hazard became the third highest goalscorer for Chelsea in the Premier League after scoring his side's equalising goal against Southampton during their 3-2 win over the Saints.

He overtook Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink after scoring his 69th Premier League goal of his career, and now only Frank Lampard (147) and Didier Drogba (104) have more goals than the Belgian.

Since his move to Chelsea in the summer of 2012, he has made 203 Premier League appearances and has won the league title twice - in the 2014/15 and the 2016/17 seasons.

His best scoring season came when they won the Premier League last season, netting 16 times in 26 games in what was his most successful season at Stamford Bridge to date.

He currently has 12 goals this season with five games remaining and he looks likely to add to his ever-growing tally of league goals.

With Chelsea being seven points behind Tottenham in fourth place, it looks unlikely Chelsea will secure a in the top four this season, but Hazard and his side will be looking to finish the season strongly as they continue to build for next season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)