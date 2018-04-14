PICTURE: Manchester City's 2018/19 Away Kit Reportedly Leaked Online

Manchester City's away kit for next season has been leaked and compared to this season's effort it looks a lot different.

Footy Headlines have indicated that this design will go along with the more traditional home kit which is expected to have minimal changes from this season.

Man City’s new away kit 💆🏻‍♂️😷😷😷 pic.twitter.com/iKRfMxUQaD — Lawrence Bury (@lawrence_bury) April 13, 2018

The dark navy top will have lime green and blue strips going down the front of the shirt with the City logo on the left chest of the shirt.

Footy Headlines also suggest that the shirt will feature a pride graphic that reads "#MANCITY." The socks and shorts are expected to be the same colour as the shirt as well.

The shirt looks very different to what City fans have seen in the past few seasons. This season's away shirt was more of a claret colour, a theme City has used in the past. However, next season's away kit is set to be something fans haven't seen before.

Fans will be hoping to see more impressive away performances next season. Pep Guardiola's side currently boasts the best away record in the Premier League, only losing once on the road all season.