Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Borussia Dortmund make the short trip to the Veltins-Arena on Sunday as they look to secure back to back wins following their humiliation in Der Klassiker.
Local rivals Schalke will prove to be tough opponents on Sunday and Domenico Tedesco's side currently sit ahead of Dortmund in the Bundesliga table.
But with just one point separating the two teams, Peter Stöger will know that there is more than just bragging rights up for grabs in the second Revierderby of the campaign.
Here's everything you need to know about this Sunday's match.
Classic Encounter
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got Dortmund off to the perfect start after just 12 minutes. An own goal from makeshift centre back Benjamin Stambouli was soon followed by strikes from Mario Götze and Raphaël Guerreiro and the hosts appeared to have the game in the bag at the break.
But an early goal from Guido Burgstaller after the restart breathed a new lease of life into the Royal Blues and Amine Harit added a second just four minutes later.
Schalke's faint hopes were lifted when Aubameyang received a red card but they left it late to score a third, with Daniel Caligiuri scoring an impressive goal in the 86th minute. Brazilian veteran Naldo then scored a bullet header four minutes into added time to rescue a memorable draw - that was celebrated like a win - in Gelsenkirchen.
Key Battle
Maximilian Meyer vs Marco Reus
Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus' recovery from injury has been a welcome return for Peter Stöger, scoring three goals in six appearances.
The 28-year-old will be going head to head with Schalke's own academy graduate, Max Meyer. The Germany international has had an incredible transition from a promising playmaker to an established No 6 this season, and he has been a key part of Domenico Tedesco's outstanding maiden campaign in charge of the club.
Despite not being a defensive midfielder by trade, the 22-year-old will be tasked with keeping Reus quiet this weekend and he will also be a vital part of Schalke's creativity on Sunday.
Team News
This weekend's hosts will be without defender Matija Nastasic after the Serbia international was injured in last week's 3-2 defeat against Hamburger SV. Schalke will also be without Abdul Rahman Baba on Sunday.
Long-term absentees Erik Durm and Sebastian Rode are still missing for Borussia Dortmund ahead of the Revierderby, while Raphaël Guerreiro and Shinji Kagawa will also remain on the sidelines this weekend.
Potential Schalke 04 Starting Lineup: Fährmann, Stambouli, Naldo, Kehrer, Meyer, Schöpf, Goretzka, Harit, Caligiuri, Burgstaller, Di Santo.
Potential Borussia Dortmund Starting Lineup: Bürki, Piszczek, Toprak, Sokratis, Schmelzer, Weigl, Dahoud, Pulisic, Reus, Philipp, Batshuayi.
Prediction
It really is anyone's guess as to who is going to win this weekend. Based on form from last week then Dortmund will be favourites to claim the bragging rights on Sunday, but league position puts Schalke just ahead of their rivals as favourites for the Revierderby.
The Royal Blues have to bounce back after defeat last week and their home advantage should prove to be just enough to get Schalke over the line this weekend.
Prediction: Schalke 3-2 Borussia Dortmund