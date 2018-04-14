Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Borussia Dortmund make the short trip to the Veltins-Arena on Sunday as they look to secure back to back wins following their humiliation in Der Klassiker.

Local rivals Schalke will prove to be tough opponents on Sunday and Domenico Tedesco's side currently sit ahead of Dortmund in the Bundesliga table.

But with just one point separating the two teams, Peter Stöger will know that there is more than just bragging rights up for grabs in the second Revierderby of the campaign.

Here's everything you need to know about this Sunday's match.

Classic Encounter

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Borussia Dortmund appeared to have all three points wrapped up by half time when these two sides met earlier in the season, but a second half collapse made this encounter one of the most exciting games there has been across Europe all year.





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got Dortmund off to the perfect start after just 12 minutes. An own goal from makeshift centre back Benjamin Stambouli was soon followed by strikes from Mario Götze and Raphaël Guerreiro and the hosts appeared to have the game in the bag at the break. But an early goal from Guido Burgstaller after the restart breathed a new lease of life into the Royal Blues and Amine Harit added a second just four minutes later. Schalke's faint hopes were lifted when Aubameyang received a red card but they left it late to score a third, with Daniel Caligiuri scoring an impressive goal in the 86th minute. Brazilian veteran Naldo then scored a bullet header four minutes into added time to rescue a memorable draw - that was celebrated like a win - in Gelsenkirchen. Key Battle



Maximilian Meyer vs Marco Reus