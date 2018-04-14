Tottenham Among Premier League Clubs Set to Battle for Unsettled PSG Defender

By 90Min
April 14, 2018

A host of Premier League clubs are set to battle it out this summer to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Layvin Kurzawa after the defender admitted he wants to leave the club.

The Frenchman has struggled to cement his place in the starting 11 for the Parisians this season having made just 18 Ligue 1 appearances, and is now said to be unsettled in Paris. 

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/GettyImages

According to RMC Sport, Premier League trio Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea are set to battle it out to sign the French full back, with Jose Mourinho said to be looking for other options at the left back position.

Another target United are said to me monitoring is Tottenham's Danny Rose, and should United sign the Englishman, this would free up space at Spurs.

He would join former PSG teammate Lucas Moura as Tottenham look to strengthen their claim to challenge for a Premier League title next season.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

As for Chelsea, despite having Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri as left back options, Conte is also said to be exploring other options with the latter struggling to make an impact at the club since his arrival in January. 

With PSG reportedly setting an asking price of £22m for the 25-year-old, this may be enough to tempt Conte to sign him up.

Kurzawa has made 11 international appearances for France and is set to play a big part in their World Cup campaign this summer, where the eyes of many clubs across Europe will be firmly on the French full back as they continue to monitor his developing situation.

