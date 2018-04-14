How to Watch Tottenham vs. Manchester City: Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Tottenham vs. Manchester City on April 14.

By Nihal Kolur
April 14, 2018

Manchester City will look to rebound from a disastrous week this Saturday against Tottenham Hotspur, as City looks to continue its march to the Premier League title.

A week ago, City looked like one of the best teams in Europe. But a crushing two-leg loss to Liverpool in the Champions League and a devastating defeat against rivals Manchester United last week have seen Pep Guardiola's side stumbling towards the finish line. However, City still leads the Premier League with 84 points on the season, 13 points clear of United and will hoist the league trophy barring an unprecedented collapse.

Tottenham has also enjoyed a spectacular season, sitting in fourth place with 67 points. Harry Kane has been in tremendous form, scoring 24 goals in 31 matches, and will look to capture the season's Golden Boot. 10 points clear of fifth place Chelsea, Tottenham will aim to secure their spot in next year's Champions League.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Saturday, April 14, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV, where you can also watch SI's Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegary on SI TV's Planet Futbol. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)