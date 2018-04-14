Manchester City will look to rebound from a disastrous week this Saturday against Tottenham Hotspur, as City looks to continue its march to the Premier League title.

A week ago, City looked like one of the best teams in Europe. But a crushing two-leg loss to Liverpool in the Champions League and a devastating defeat against rivals Manchester United last week have seen Pep Guardiola's side stumbling towards the finish line. However, City still leads the Premier League with 84 points on the season, 13 points clear of United and will hoist the league trophy barring an unprecedented collapse.

Tottenham has also enjoyed a spectacular season, sitting in fourth place with 67 points. Harry Kane has been in tremendous form, scoring 24 goals in 31 matches, and will look to capture the season's Golden Boot. 10 points clear of fifth place Chelsea, Tottenham will aim to secure their spot in next year's Champions League.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Saturday, April 14, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV, where you can also watch SI's Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegary on SI TV's Planet Futbol. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.