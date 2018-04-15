Ipswich Identify Liverpool Legend as Shock Replacement for Recently Departed Mick McCarthy

Steven Gerrard has emerged as an early front runner for the recently vacated managerial post at Ipswich Town

According to the Sun, the former England captain, 37, has been placed on a shortlist of candidates to succeed Mick McCarthy at Portman Road.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Reports suggest that Ipswich owner Marcus Evans identified Gerrard as an an option and is understood to have sounded out Gerrard's interest through third parties.

The Liverpudlian who is currently in charge of Liverpool's Under-18s has impressed during his first campaign in coaching and is keen for a future in management.

Steven Gerrard was linked to the MK Dons job in 2016, however talking to BT Sport at the time, Gerrard spoke of how the move came too soon.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

However, whether or not Gerrard will feel he is ready to take the plunge into management remains to be seen. Yet to complete a year at the Liverpool Academy, Gerrard may feel that he has more to learn.

The Liverpool legend has been learning from Jurgen Klopp at Anfield and the German has been impressed with his disciple's work ethic and commitment on the training ground.

The role at Ipswich has become available after Mick McCarthy dramatically announced his departure following the clubs 1-0 victory over Barnsley.

The announcement came when speaking to the press, McCarthy was asked in his post match news conference about negative fans.

"I won't have to listen to that again, that's my last game," McCarthy said. "I'm out of here."