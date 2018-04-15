Man City Eye Stunning Move for PSG Sensation Kylian Mbappé as Ligue 1 Giants Fear FFP Punishment

By 90Min
April 15, 2018

Manchester City are rumoured to be weighing up a sensational bid for Paris Saint-Germain sensation Kylian Mbappé, if the Ligue 1 giants are forced to cash in on the starlet to comply with UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules.

As reported by the Mirror, the Ligue 1 leaders currently have Mbappé on loan from Monaco, but are required to make the deal permanent in the summer - when they will pay their rivals a staggering £167m. Having already spent £198m on world record signing Neymar last summer, PSG are under investigating from UEFA over their wild spending.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

If Les Parisiens are found to have breached the rules, they could face a hefty fine and risk expulsion from the Champions League. Such is the club's determination to win the high profile tournament, they could look to cash in on Mbappé immediately, which opens the door for long-term admirers Manchester City to pounce.

The 19-year-old is one of the hottest young talents in football, and is set to take the world by storm at the World Cup this summer. City boss Pep Guardiola - despite his side being on the verge of romping to the Premier League title - is desperate to bolster his squad this summer, as he looks to guide his side into a golden age of domestic domination.

Meanwhile, the Citizens cruised passed Spurs in a 3-1 victory at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, as Guardiola's side moved closer to the league title. Goals from İlkay Gündoğan and Gabriel Jesus gave the visitors a two goal lead within 25 minutes, before Christian Eriksen pegged a goal back before half time. Raheem Sterling sealed the win midway through the second half, as his side overcame another challenge in their title ascent.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)