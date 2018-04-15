Man City Eye Stunning Move for PSG Sensation Kylian Mbappé as Ligue 1 Giants Fear FFP Punishment

Manchester City are rumoured to be weighing up a sensational bid for Paris Saint-Germain sensation Kylian Mbappé, if the Ligue 1 giants are forced to cash in on the starlet to comply with UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules.

As reported by the Mirror, the Ligue 1 leaders currently have Mbappé on loan from Monaco, but are required to make the deal permanent in the summer - when they will pay their rivals a staggering £167m. Having already spent £198m on world record signing Neymar last summer, PSG are under investigating from UEFA over their wild spending.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

If Les Parisiens are found to have breached the rules, they could face a hefty fine and risk expulsion from the Champions League. Such is the club's determination to win the high profile tournament, they could look to cash in on Mbappé immediately, which opens the door for long-term admirers Manchester City to pounce.

The 19-year-old is one of the hottest young talents in football, and is set to take the world by storm at the World Cup this summer. City boss Pep Guardiola - despite his side being on the verge of romping to the Premier League title - is desperate to bolster his squad this summer, as he looks to guide his side into a golden age of domestic domination.

Meanwhile, the Citizens cruised passed Spurs in a 3-1 victory at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, as Guardiola's side moved closer to the league title. Goals from İlkay Gündoğan and Gabriel Jesus gave the visitors a two goal lead within 25 minutes, before Christian Eriksen pegged a goal back before half time. Raheem Sterling sealed the win midway through the second half, as his side overcame another challenge in their title ascent.