Man Utd Eyeing Leicester City Ace England Star's Place at Old Trafford Comes Under Threat

Manchester United are believed to be pondering a summer swoop for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, who could come in to replace Chris Smalling in José Mourinho's side for the 2018/19 campaign.

The Mirror report that the Red Devils could splash out around £35m for the 25-year-old, who has become one of the Premier League's most reliable centre backs. Smalling has played consistently for United under Mourinho this season, but a series of high profile mistakes - such as his failure to mark Vincent Kompany against Man City - could see him axed next season.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Maguire has excelled for the Foxes this season, and is likely to be a regular starter for England at the World Cup this summer having impressed Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate with his domineering performances for club and country. The former Sheffield United man could well look to move on at the end of the season, as he continues his pursuit for major silverware.

Smalling may well be aggrieved by United's pursuit of Maguire, having already been ousted from the England set-up to include the 6'4 powerhouse. Mourinho will certainly look to invest in new talents in the summer transfer window, as he looks to close the gap against local rivals Manchester City who have dominated the Premier League this season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are believed to have emerged as leaders in the race to sign United forward Anthony Martial in the summer, with the talented young Frenchman apparently keen to leave Old Trafford in the pursuit of regular first team football. The Gunners are thought to be eager to sign the 22-year-old, as they look to improve their fortunes in the Premier League next season.