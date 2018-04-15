Sam Allardyce Defiantly Responds to Everton Fan Criticism (Again) After Swansea City Draw

Sam Allardyce has responded to Everton supporters' criticism of his team's performance after the Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by battling Swansea City.

The hosts were the better side throughout the contest at the Liberty Stadium but fell behind to the visitors when Kyle Naughton scored past his own keeper.

Jordan Ayew's equaliser handed Swansea a deserved point and left the travelling Everton contingent to boo their players and manager in the wake of the clash - but Allardyce told the Liverpool Echo that he wasn't perturbed by those who opposed him as he admitted he also wanted to see his players perform better.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

He said: “I never get annoyed by the fans personally because they wanted to see us play better, but you have to give some credit to the opposition who don't let us play better. They're fighting away for points at the bottom of the league. You have to overcome the opposition so in the end we've got a very precious point.

“Yes we'd have all liked to have played better, but there's been a big problem with our away results. In our last two away games we're trying to put that right, the confidence to get away results comes from not losing and we haven't lost today.”

The draw in South Wales has all but ended Everton's hopes of qualifying for next season's Europa League via the league standings, with Burnley 10 points clear of the Blues with only four games left to play.

Allardyce, though, opted to praise his side's resilience in an interview with the club's official site and stated he was pleased to head back to Merseyside with a share of the spoils.

The 63-year-old added: “Perhaps in possession we weren’t as good as we want to be but this is an away fixture in the Premier League – they are all very tough – and Swansea have proven to be tough in recent matches. We’ve got a point off them so I’m pleased with that.”