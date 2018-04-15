Sky Sports Presenter Gives Update on Newcastle's Hopes of Signing Key Loan Pair This Summer

By 90Min
April 15, 2018

Newcastle United are keen on bringing goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to the club on a permanent deal, following his impressive recent loan spell at St. James' Park, and have a good chance of doing so too.

That's according to Sky Sports presenter David Jones at least, as he spoke on air during the broadcast of Sunday's win over Arsenal suggesting that the Slovakian would join full time when the transfer window reopens. He did, however, hint that fellow loanee Kenedy may be more difficult to snap up.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Jones stated, as quoted by the Express, said: "Newcastle would love to keep Kenedy. The problem is his form has alerted one or two of Europe's major clubs. So that might be a bit of a barrier."

Since joining Newcastle, Kenedy has two goals and three assists. He has played a massive part in the recent upturn in form for Rafa Benitez' side, and has attracted the attention of PSG and Bayern Munich - which does make it unlikely that Newcastle will be able to make the Brazilian join permanently.

However, Jones admitted Newcastle have a chance of signing Martin Dubravka on a permanent, basis adding: "They have more chance, they think, of making the loan signing of their goalkeeper Martin Dubravka permanent."

Dubravka joined in January on loan from Sparta Prague, and he has impressed since joining the Toon. He has managed to keep clean sheets against Huddersfield, Southampton and Manchester United.

The 29-year-old isn't wanted by parent club Sparta Prague, and it's likely Newcastle's first piece of summer business will be securing the services of Dubravka on a permanent basis. However, if they can sign Kenedy permanently is a different question.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)