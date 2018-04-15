Sky Sports Presenter Gives Update on Newcastle's Hopes of Signing Key Loan Pair This Summer

Newcastle United are keen on bringing goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to the club on a permanent deal, following his impressive recent loan spell at St. James' Park, and have a good chance of doing so too.

That's according to Sky Sports presenter David Jones at least, as he spoke on air during the broadcast of Sunday's win over Arsenal suggesting that the Slovakian would join full time when the transfer window reopens. He did, however, hint that fellow loanee Kenedy may be more difficult to snap up.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Jones stated, as quoted by the Express, said: "Newcastle would love to keep Kenedy. The problem is his form has alerted one or two of Europe's major clubs. So that might be a bit of a barrier."

Since joining Newcastle, Kenedy has two goals and three assists. He has played a massive part in the recent upturn in form for Rafa Benitez' side, and has attracted the attention of PSG and Bayern Munich - which does make it unlikely that Newcastle will be able to make the Brazilian join permanently.

However, Jones admitted Newcastle have a chance of signing Martin Dubravka on a permanent, basis adding: "They have more chance, they think, of making the loan signing of their goalkeeper Martin Dubravka permanent."



Dubravka joined in January on loan from Sparta Prague, and he has impressed since joining the Toon. He has managed to keep clean sheets against Huddersfield, Southampton and Manchester United.

The 29-year-old isn't wanted by parent club Sparta Prague, and it's likely Newcastle's first piece of summer business will be securing the services of Dubravka on a permanent basis. However, if they can sign Kenedy permanently is a different question.