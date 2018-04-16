Benjamin Mendy Trolls Manchester City Teammate on Twitter Following Premier League Triumph

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy trolled teammate Raheem Sterling after City were confirmed as Premier League champions, with the 23-year-old making some minor edits to a celebratory picture released by the club.

The Citizens strolled past Spurs 3-1 at Wembley on Saturday but still needed their city rivals to lose against bottom side West Brom if they were to finally confirm the league title.

Amazingly, the Baggies deservedly defeated Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford thanks to a late Jay Rodriguez header, and Manchester City were duly crowned as Premier League champions for the third time in seven years.

WE ARE F****** CHAMPIONS @ManCity congratulations boys !!!!!! 🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾 — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) April 15, 2018

Mendy, who arrived at the Etihad in the summer from Monaco but has barely featured after

rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in September, took to Twitter to celebrate the triumph.





The French international edited Manchester City's picture which showed a number of players celebrating the title victory. In the edit, he cropped out Sterling's face and replaced it with a picture of his own.

He wasn't finished there, however, and continued his tweeting exploits with fellow defender and teammate Kyle Walker:

Me on my way to @benmendy23’s house to pick him up for the party pic.twitter.com/plDTwrsSKv — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) April 15, 2018





Me waiting on the front door 😭😭😭😭 🍾🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/70ZscW4bsi — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) April 15, 2018

You think the papers will buy it if we leak this photo? pic.twitter.com/F2kjTOJu7w — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) April 15, 2018

I rater that than the real ones bro 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 🤫 — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) April 15, 2018

The Frenchman recently stepped up his recovery from injury with a 45 minute cameo performance in Manchester City EDS’ 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

"It's a good feeling to touch the ball in a real game. Against United is a good game for my first game back after my injury," he told Manchester City's official website after the game.

"We are football players so we know we can have a lot of injuries. I’ve had one before (a long injury), but now it’s OK. I was out for a long time, so it was difficult, but with my family and friends, with a team like this, everything was OK. For my first game, my body felt good and my knee. I enjoyed it."

Having made four league appearances so far this season, Mendy still needs to make one more appearance for the club before he can get his hands on a Premier League winner’s medal.