Christian Eriksen Linked to Barcelona as Football Agent Reportedly Reveals Daniel Levy Talks

Tottenham Hotspur maestro Christian Eriksen has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona once again, after an agent reportedly held talks with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and visited the Dane's house back in September.

According to Danish paper BT (via Sports Witness), Eriksen's future has been clouded in uncertainty ever since football agent Bayram Tutumlu - who isn't even the Spurs star's agent - had spoken to the media about being able to get Eriksen a move to 'a bigger club'

Tutumlu said: "I was invited to see Christian Eriksen in London in September, even though he was having a renovation of the house, and here he asked me what to do to get to a bigger club.

I told him that a bigger club wants him.

Christian Eriksen has scored in each of his last four games in all competitions for Tottenham, netting s̶i̶x̶ five times. pic.twitter.com/kxhRNHjQHu — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 14, 2018

"When I visited Barcelona with my associate Evren Sahin and Brøndby’s owner Jan Bech Andersen, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said that Christian Eriksen became the next big player from Denmark after Michael Laudrup. So I told Eriksen that Barcelona wants him."

Eriksen's agent is in fact Martin Schoots, who it appears is the victim of an attempt to be pushed aside by Tutumlu in order to allow the Dane a move to Spain in easier circumstances. Tutumlu is adamant that Schoots is blocking the player's chances of a move to a bigger club, and is intent on taking the reigns in deciding Eriksen's future.

Tutumlu also added: "I also told Christian Eriksen that Barcelona is looking at more things when buying a player, not just his football qualities. And it ended with the fact that they bought Coutinho instead.

TEAM NEWS: Danny Rose (calf) is progressing with rehabilitation.

@HarryWinks (ankle) is currently at @Aspetar undergoing rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/VsTaCunDe8 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 16, 2018

"This is because alone, his agent (Martin Schoots) has destroyed it for him.

"But I’m still talking with Christian Eriksen, and I’ve told him that if he wants a bigger club, it’s not going to happen through that agent. I do not want to mention his agent’s name because it hurts me as much as he has ruined Christian Eriksen."

Tutumlu has also claimed that Ajax star Kasper Dolberg has had his chances of a big move scuppered in the past, whilst also claiming that former Liverpool star Daniel Agger missed out on a dream move; mainly due to the player's fathers.

The interfering football agent also said: "Fortunately for Christian Eriksen, his father is a good guy who does not interfere in his career, such as Kasper Dolberg’s father does.





"Everything was ready for Kasper Dolberg to switch to a big Spanish club, but his father destroyed it. His father hurt him a lot. But I have warned Christian Eriksen to not make the same mistake as Daniel Agger.

"It may be that the football world is huge for you, but it’s just a handful for me. I can find him a good club, as I have done with Michael Laudrup. I have also met with Tottenham’s chairman Daniel Levy a month ago, so I know what it takes for Christian Eriksen to move on."