Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Reveals What He'd Give Up for Liverpool to Win the Champions League

Mohamed Salah has been quite some signing for Liverpool this season, scoring 40 goals in all competitions already this season.

He has broken record after record for the Reds since moving to the club from Roma last summer, but has stated that he would throw away all those personal achievements for a Champions League win.

His Liverpool side claimed an impressive 5-1 aggregate win over fellow English side Manchester City - a win which sent shock waves through Europe.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Salah was instrumental in both legs and continued his goal scoring exploits in Saturday's comfortable 3-0 victory over Bournemouth. The Egyptian scored a sublime looping header from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross to take him to 40 goals this season.

He is only the third Liverpool player in history to hit this landmark after Ian Rush and Roger Hunt. His goal at the weekend also took him onto 30 league goals, five ahead of golden boot challenger Harry Kane.

Despite all of these achievements, Salah wants one thing more than anything else - a Champions League trophy. As reported by The Mirror, Salah spoke about his desires in a recent interview.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

''To win the Champions League is huge for everyone. I don’t care about the rest. To win the Champions League is ‘whissssshhhh.' I can’t say, just woah.

''If you had a choice between the Champions League and [personal honours] then of course the Champions League.''

Salah clearly struggled for words when discussing a potential Champions League win, and he faces a tough test against former side Roma if he and Liverpool are to progress into the final of the competition.