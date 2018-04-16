Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Reveals What He'd Give Up for Liverpool to Win the Champions League

By 90Min
April 16, 2018

Mohamed Salah has been quite some signing for Liverpool this season, scoring 40 goals in all competitions already this season.

He has broken record after record for the Reds since moving to the club from Roma last summer, but has stated that he would throw away all those personal achievements for a Champions League win. 

His Liverpool side claimed an impressive 5-1 aggregate win over fellow English side Manchester City - a win which sent shock waves through Europe.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Salah was instrumental in both legs and continued his goal scoring exploits in Saturday's comfortable 3-0 victory over Bournemouth. The Egyptian scored a sublime looping header from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross to take him to 40 goals this season.

He is only the third Liverpool player in history to hit this landmark after Ian Rush and Roger Hunt. His goal at the weekend also took him onto 30 league goals, five ahead of golden boot challenger Harry Kane.

Despite all of these achievements, Salah wants one thing more than anything else - a Champions League trophy. As reported by The Mirror, Salah spoke about his desires in a recent interview. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

''To win the Champions League is huge for everyone. I don’t care about the rest. To win the Champions League is ‘whissssshhhh.' I can’t say, just woah.

''If you had a choice between the Champions League and [personal honours] then of course the Champions League.''

Salah clearly struggled for words when discussing a potential Champions League win, and he faces a tough test against former side Roma if he and Liverpool are to progress into the final of the competition.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)